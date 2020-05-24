Palace: PHL to join clinical trials for development of COVID-19 vaccine by last quarter of 2020

(Eagle News) — The Philippines is expected to join clinical trials for the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, the Palace said on Sunday, May 24.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was expected “by the last quarter of 2020 with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) taking a lead role.”

“The President wants to save the life of each and every Filipino; and thus places great interest [in] these clinical trials,” Roque said.

According to the Palace official, the Pharmaceutical Development Center and the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines, on the other hand, may also start soon.

“If and once approved by PRRD, both can start in 2020, with the Pharmaceutical Group and the Virology Research Group evolving out of DOST’s Industrial Technology Development Institute,” Roque said.

Earlier, President Duterte urged patience, perseverance and resilience, noting that the end of the COVID-19 crisis was still months away.

He said a vaccine could be out by early next year.

He has offered a reward, at least P50 million, to any Filipino who could produce the same.