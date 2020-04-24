President Duterte increases reward for discovery of COVID-19 vaccine to at least P50 million

Offers research funding, too

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has increased the reward he is offering to any Filipino who will discover a vaccine against COVID-19.

In a recorded message aired on Friday, April 24, the President said he was raising the “bounty” to P50 million.

“P50 million ho ang ibigay ko sa grupo because it is a collegial thing,” the President said.

He said the amount could be raised: “Kung maligaya akong masyado eh di P100 million, puro kayo milyonaryo…”

“Huwag kayong mahiya, tanggapin ninyo ito,” he said.

Scientists who wished to secure funding can also get the same from the government, he said.

He said they could approach Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for this, even if the amount would “not be too big kasi gipit tayo sa pera.”

Earlier, the President offered a P10-million reward to any Filipino who would discover a vaccine against COVID-19.

The President had said a “pharma company” had come up with an “anti-body medicine,” but that this would be marketed starting May.

He added the Philippines was “on the last ladder.”