Palace monitoring developments in Laguna helicopter crash

(Eagle News) — The Palace is monitoring the developments in the helicopter crash involving Philippine National Police Chief Police General Archie Gamboa.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo issued the statement even as he said the Office of the President was “glad that Police General Gamboa is safe and suffered no serious injuries from the accident.”

Panelo said the Palace was hoping for the other passengers’ “swift recovery.”

In an interview over Agila Pilipinas, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, the PNP’s deputy chief for operations, said two of the eight on board the helicopter that crashed in Laguna were in critical condition.

He said a probe was underway. Initial reports said, however, that the chopper, a Bell 429, hit a high-tension wire upon lift-off due to poor visibility, causing the crash.

“With this, we ask the public to refrain from making speculations relative to the circumstances as we wait for the official results of the probe on the incident,” Panelo said.