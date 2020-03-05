PNP official: 2 police generals on board helicopter that crashed in Laguna in critical condition

(Eagle News) — Two police generals who were on board the helicopter that crashed in Laguna on Thursday, March 5, are in critical condition, a police official said.

Lt. General Guillermo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for operations and officer-in-charge of the PNP Directorial Staff, made the remark in a phone interview over Net 25’s Agila Pilipinas.

In a separate radio interview, Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the PNP’s deputy chief for administration, identified those critically injured as PNP Director for Intelligence Police Major General Mariel Magaway and Director for Comptrollership Police Major General Jose Maria Ramos.

Eleazar said the rest of the passengers, including PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, were in stable condition.

“Initially base sa witnesses ay nagkaroon ng alikabok, na yun ang nagbawas sa visibility kaya sumabit (sa high-tension wire yung helicopter),” Eleazar said.

He said there would be a probe to ensure there will be no repeat of the incident.

“Ang PNP ay makikipagcoordinate with the appropriate outside agencies, maaaring ang supplier ng helicopter, para maging mas malinaw (ang nangyari),” Eleazar said.