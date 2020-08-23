Palace: Gov’t focus is addressing COVID-19 crisis

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Sunday, Aug. 23, said it was focused on addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement amid calls for a revolutionary government, even as he noted the calls “came from a private group and the organizers are free to publicly express their opinion.”

“The most pressing and most urgent concern, which requires the Executive’s full attention, is the gradual opening of the economy while safeguarding the people who are working/going back to work amid the pandemic,” he said.

Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte – National Executive Coordinating Committee, a group of President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters, reportedly pushed for the revolutionary government during a recent meeting.

Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa confirmed getting an invitation to the meeting.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said his department had also received an invite.

Both the PNP and the the Department of Defense, however, have expressed opposition to a revolutionary government.

In 2017, President Duterte said he would declare the type of government if the left would not cooperate, noting what he said were destabilization efforts against him.

The Palace later said, however, that the President only made the statement “in the context (of) kapag naghihingalo na ang republika.”