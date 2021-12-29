Palace “getting concerned” about recent increase in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Wednesday, Dec. 29, said it was “getting concerned” about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles made the statement a day after the Department of Health urged the public to “remain cautious” about COVID-19 even when fully vaccinated, noting the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days and the threat of the Omicron variant.

The OCTA research group has said that Metro Manila registered an over 5% COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday, Dec. 27, and expressed concern this was “not just a holiday uptick.”

The Philippines has so far detected four Omicron variant cases, the latest being a 38-year-old female who came from the United States.

The DOH has said her husband has also tested positive for COVID-19 although his sample is still undergoing genome sequencing for determination of the COVID-19 variant he had been infected with.

The World Health Organization has said that the Omicron variant, which is now said to be the dominant strain in the US and in other countries in Europe, was “probably” already in most countries but remains undetected.

Researchers have found over 30 mutations in Omicron, in the spike protein that attaches to the human ACE-2, prompting them to say the virus may evade existing immunity.

“Of course, nababahala kami, nababahala ang (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases), nababahala ang Pangulo, nababahala ang buong pwersa ng Malacañang at dapat ang taumbayan din,” Nograles said.

Nograles noted that prevention was a “shared responsibility,” and that some people were “forgetting about” social distancing.

“Do not go to crowded places. There should be self-policing,” he said.