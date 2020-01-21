Palace: Duterte may be persuaded to attend US-ASEAN Summit in Las Vegas

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte may be persuaded to visit the United States to attend the US-Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Las Vegas in March.

“..Given this is an ASEAN meeting of leaders, baka ma-persuade ang Presidente na um-attend,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

He clarified, however, that he had not discussed the event, where other ASEAN leaders were invited, with the President so far.

President Duterte has repeatedly bashed the US for what he said was its interference in Philippine affairs.

In 2017, he said he would never visit “lousy” America.

In a statement on Sunday, the Presidential Communications Operations Office said the US-ASEAN summit was on March 14.