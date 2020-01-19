PCOO: Duterte, other ASEAN leaders invited to attend summit in US in March

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte and nine other leaders of Southeast Asian countries have been invited to attend a summit in the United States in March.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office said in a statement on Sunday, Jan. 19, that the summit between the United States and ASEAN leaders was to take place in Las Vegas on March 14.

“The meeting between Duterte and (US President Donald) Trump is expected to reaffirm the longstanding alliance between the Philippines and the US,” the PCOO said.

President Duterte has repeatedly bashed the US for what he said was its interference in Philippine affairs.