Palace: Classes to start on Aug. 24 unless DepEd recommends a new date

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Monday, July 20, said the start of classes is still on Aug. 24.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was “unless magkakaroon po ng bagong rekomendasyon ang ating kalihim na Secretary of Education.”

Roque made the remark after President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. 11480, which allows the President, upon the recommendation of the Education Secretary, to set a different date for the school opening in the event of a declaration of calamity or emergency.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been declared a public health emergency in the country.

“Pero this certainly gives flexibility to the Executive department kung sa tingin nila mas kinakailangan pa ng mas mahabang panahon bago tayo bumalik sa eskwelahan,” Roque said.

Prior to the signing of RA No. 11480, the government was mandated by RA No. 7797 to start the school year on the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.

The Palace has said there would be no face-to-face classes absent a COVID-19 vaccine.

There have, however, been proposals for the conduct of limited face-to-face classes in areas under a modified general community quarantine.