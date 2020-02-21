Palace: Chinese workers who entered PHL illegally to be deported

(Eagle News) — Chinese workers who came to the Philippines illegally will be deported.

This is according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, following revelations some Chinese casino high-rollers and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations workers were escorted by some unscrupulous immigration personnel for a fee.

At least 19 immigration officers have been placed on floating status after the scheme was revealed in hearings in the Senate, which is probing issues stemming from the proliferation of POGOs in the country.

Immigration officer Allison Chiong, who identified former and current immigration officials allegedly involved in the scheme, has already been placed under protective custody, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

“Basta may iligal na ginawa, ang presidente natin palaging [sinasabi] ipatupad ang batas,” Panelo said.