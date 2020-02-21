Immigration whistle-blower now under gov’t protection — Guevarra

(Eagle News) — The immigration officer who blew the whistle on corruption among some of his colleagues in connection with the so-called “pastillas” scheme is now under government protective custody.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Allision Chiong, immigration officer 1, has been admitted to the Witness Protection Program upon the request of Senate President Tito Sotto and Senator Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate panel probing the scheme involving the escort of Chinese nationals into the country in exchange for a fee.

According to Guevarra, this was due to “security concerns.”

Chiong identified the people behind the scheme, which he said started when the Department of Justice removed the overtime pay of immigration personnel in 2012.

President Rodrigo Duterte has sacked immigration personnel in connection with the scheme but has stood by Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente. With a report from Moira Encina