PAGASA: Trough of tropical storm outside PAR affecting Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The trough of Tropical Storm “Surigae” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is affecting Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the eastern sections of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, and Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Earlier, PAGASA said TS Surigae may further intensify into a typhoon.

According to the weather bureau’s latest bulletin, the tropical storm is so far situated 1195 kilometers east of Mindanao.

PAGASA had said “Surigae” may enter PAR on Friday.