Tropical storm off Mindanao may further intensify, enter PAR as typhoon on Friday

(Eagle News) — The tropical depression monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has intensified into a tropical storm.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather forecaster Benison Estareja said TS “Surigae,” which was so far situated 1210 kilometers east of Mindanao, may further intensify into a typhoon and may enter PAR on Friday.

So far, it is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies affecting Luzon and Visayas, and localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.