Trough of LPA affecting eastern sections of Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms, PAGASA said, are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.