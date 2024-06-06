Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to . moderate coastal waters.