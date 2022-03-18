PAGASA: Easterlies affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also experience the same conditions.

Northern and Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Earlier, PAGASA announced the onset of the dry season in the Philippines, with the termination of the northeast monsoon.