PAGASA announces start of dry season

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Tuesday, March 16, announced the official start of the dry season.

The weather bureau made the announcement following the termination of the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA said this was signaled by the retreat of the High Pressure Area (HPA) over Siberia, therefore resulting in the weakening of the associated northeasterly winds and decreasing sea level pressure in the country, and the general shift of the wind pattern from northeasterlies to easterlies over most parts of the country.

The weather bureau said this was a “result of the advancing HPA over the Northwestern Pacific.”

“Furthermore, the day-to-day rainfall distribution across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA advised the public to “take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption.”