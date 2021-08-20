Over 5.3 million students enrolled for SY 2021 to 2022 so far: DepEd

(Eagle News) — Over 5.3 million students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 level have enrolled for school year 2021-2022 so far, the Department of Education said.

According to the DepEd, the 5,356,643 figure was as of Thursday, Aug. 19.

The DepEd said the region with the most enrollees so far was Calabarzon with 710,526; followed by Central Luzon with 450,202; and then by Western Visayas with 436,301.

Based on DepEd data, 4,557,327 students have enrolled so far during the early registration.

Meanwhile, 734,306 students have so far enrolled in public schools, while 63,102 enrolled in private schools.

Over 1000, or 1908 students, have enrolled so far in state universities and colleges and in local universities and colleges.

The DepEd has said it would continue to implement a blended learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.