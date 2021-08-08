DepEd: Blended learning to continue for school year 2021 to 2022

(Eagle News) — The Philippines will continue to implement blended learning for school year 2021 to 2022, the Department of Education said over the weekend.

According to the DepEd, the conduct of face-to-face classes, whether partial or not, is still banned unless President Rodrigo Duterte allows it.

The department said the enrollment starts on Aug. 16 until September 13.

Classes will start on Sept. 13 and will end on June 24.

Overall, there are 209 school days for the school year, in compliance with Republic Act No. 7797.

“Ipagpapatuloy namin ang pagkatuto at pagiging malikhain mula sa nakaraang taon ng pagkakaroon ng pandaigdigang krisis,” the department said.

In rejecting proposals for the conduct of face-to-face classes, President Duterte has cited children safety concerns.

The Department of Health has confirmed the local transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant in the Philippines.