Classes for school year 2021 to 2022 to start on Sept. 13

(Eagle News) — Classes for school year 2021 to 2022 will start on September 13, 2021.

The Department of Education said this was after President Rodrigo Duterte chose the date among the other options recommended by Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

Earlier, Briones also suggested August 23, 2021 and September 6, 2021 as opening dates for School Year 2021-2022.

The department said it would be releasing the school calendar for SY 2021-2022 soon.

“We extend our gratitude to the President for his full support in delivering quality education in the coming year of blended learning form,” the department said.

“We hope for continued solidarity and support of our stakeholders as we prepare for new challenges but very important steps to educate our youth in the midst of a global health crisis,” it added.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has switched to a blended learning in a bid to protect students from the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

President Duterte has said he was not yet ready to allow face-to-face classes for children