DepEd eyes August 23, September 6 or September 13 as class opening dates for this school year

(Eagle News) — The Department of Education is eyeing August 23, September 6, or September 13 as the opening of classes for this school year.

In a statement, the department said that the final school calendar for academic year 2021-2022, however, still depends on President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval.

It said the final school calendar will be released after the President’s go-signal.

Meanwhile, the department said it will follow the President’s decision to postpone the implementation of limited face-to-face classes in areas with a low COVID-19 threat.

It said extended blended learning will continue to be implemented.

“Our top priority is the safety of our 27 million students and over 840,000 teachers and we will agree with the Department of Health (DOH), (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases), and knowledge professional evaluation of the President to ensure their protection,” the DepEd said.

Nonetheless, it said its “preparation and improvement continues to provide quality education whatever the situation may be in the coming months.”

“While we remain positive that schools will reopen when our situation improves, we are ready to continue the constitutional mandate to help students and teachers in any form of education there is,” the department said.