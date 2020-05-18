Once ops resume, all PUVs required to get passengers’ contact details in case COVID-19 contact tracing needed: LTFRB

(Eagle News) — All public utility vehicles will be required to have a manifesto on hand for when they start to operate in general community quarantine areas.

According to LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III, the manifesto is to record all passengers’ details necessary in case contact tracing is needed.

“Kailangang may manifesto ng pasahero kasama ‘yung mga pangalan, contact number on the part of the bus operator… Hindi lang sa bus ‘yan, kundi sa lahat ng public transport system — jeep, taxi, lahat,” Delgra said.

He said passengers should also take note of the details of the PUV they are on for as long as the threat of COVID-19 is there.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation said PUVs will not operate in full capacity once they resume operations in GCQ areas.

So far, there is no public transportation in the National Capital Region, Laguna and five Central Luzon provinces, which are all under modified enhanced community quarantine areas until May 31.