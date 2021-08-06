Non-APORs taking APORs to work required to present docs to be allowed passage through checkpoints: PNP

(Eagle News) — Persons who don’t fall under the authorized persons outside residences category but who have been designated as an APOR’s fetcher still need to present specific documents to be allowed passage through checkpoints for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

According to Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar, these documents are a certificate of employment of the APOR passenger indicating the name of the designated non-APOR fetcher, the make and plate of the vehicle to be used, and the employer’s number; and a copy of the business owner’s business permit.

“Ang mga requirements na ito ay mahalaga sa pagsasagawa ng random counter-checking ng ating kapulisan… (These requirements are important during our police’s random counter-checking..),” Eleazar said.

According to the PNP, the objective for re-imposing the ECQ is clear: to limit the number of people leaving their homes amid the threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

“If we are not going to strictly implement the quarantine rules, it will certainly defeat the real purpose of the ECQ,” he said.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation said public transportation will continue operations for the duration of the ECQ but can only be used by APORs.

The ECQ in Metro Manila is expected to end on Aug. 20.