DOTr releases public transport guidelines for duration of ECQ in NCR

(Eagle News) — The Department of Transportation on Tuesday, Aug. 3, said public transportation will continue to operate for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

According to the DOTr, the restrictions, however, will apply to passengers.

“There will be stricter enforcement to ensure that only (authorized persons outside residences) are permitted to use public transport, as mandated by the (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases),” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

He said all APORs should be ready to present transport marshals identification cards issued by the IATF or other documents or IDs as proof that they are authorized to travel.

Meanwhile, the maximum allowable capacity for each type of transport will be retained during the ECQ, the DOTr said.

Buses and jeepneys, for instance, are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Standing passengers are not allowed and only one passenger will be accommodated at the driver’s row.

Motorcycle taxi services and transport network vehicle services (TNVS) will be allowed, and bicycles and electric scooters encouraged.

Tricycles will only be allowed one passenger.

Railway and maritime transport will continue to operate subject to quarantine restrictions.

Earlier, the Palace announced Metro Manila would revert to the more stringent ECQ from Aug. 6 to 20.

Metro Manila mayors also agreed to implement longer curfew hours.

The re-imposition of restrictions was done after the Department of Health confirmed the local transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant in the Philippines.