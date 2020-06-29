Next bar exams to be held not earlier than February 2021

(Eagle News) — The next bar exams will be held at a date not earlier than February 2021.

This is according to the Office of the 2020 bar chair Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, which issued a bulletin on the exams which were supposed to be held in November this year.

Bar bulletin No. 12 s. 2020 said the SC en banc “resolved to announce the schedule” of the next bar exams to a later date “to allow time for a more considered deliberation” due to the “increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the prevailing community quarantine protocols all over the nation, and the prevailing uncertainty…”

This, the bulletin said, was upon the recommendation of the 2020 bar exams chair.

“For your information and guidance,” the bulletin said.

In April, the SC announced the postponement of the 2020 bar exams “in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, as well as the social and economic disruption caused by the pandemic and the (then)-resulting Enhanced Community Quarantine..”

The bar bulletin signed by Leonen had said the new schedule would be announced by June.