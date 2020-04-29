SC postpones 2020 bar exam scheduled in November; new schedule “definitely sometime in 2021”

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 29, announced the postponement of the 2020 bar examination.

The postponement of the exam, which is supposed to be held in November, was announced in Bar Bulletin No. 11. S. 2020 issued by the Office of the 2020 Bar Chairperson, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

According to the bulletin signed by the chair, the postponement was decided on by the SC en banc upon his recommendation and “in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, as well as the social and economic disruption caused by the pandemic and the resulting enhanced community quarantine.”

The bulletin said the new schedule shall be announced in a separate bar bulletin by June 2020, “when the current adjustments to the present pandemic becomes clearer.”

“It shall definitely be held sometime in 2021,” the bulletin said.

The next bar exams shall also be held in Manila and in Cebu City, based on the chair’s proposal for regionalization of the same.