NCRPO: 250 SAF members deployed to assist in “hard lockdown” of Tondo District 1

(Eagle News) — Over 200 members of the Special Action Force have been deployed to assist in the “hard lockdown” of Manila’s Tondo District 1, the National Capital Region Police Office said on Monday, May 4.

NCRPO Chief Debold Sinas made the revelation of the deployment of the 250 SAF members in a statement, as he thanked the SAF for its “generosity…in sending us augmentation in this battle against the unseen.”

“Verily, they will be of great aid in the implementation of the hard lockdown in Tondo, Manila,” Sinas said.

Earlier, the Manila government announced the shutdown of the area from 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, to May 5, 5 a.m.

“The shutdown aims to contain the spread and mitigate any adverse effects of COVID-19 in the district,” Manila Mayor Isko Moreno had said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 9000 COVID-19 cases.

The enhanced community quarantine has been extended in select areas, including in Metro Manila, in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.