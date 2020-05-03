COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 9000 mark; 1214 recoveries recorded

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 9000 mark, with the addition of 295 cases.

The Department of Health on Sunday, May 3, said with the new cases, COVID19 cases in the country now stand at 9223.

Recoveries continued to widen, at 1214, with 90 new ones.

Deaths have reached 604, with the addition of four.

The DOH has said it was too early to say the country has flattened the curve but noted there were “indications.”

The enhanced community quarantine has been extended in some areas including in Metro Manila to May 15.

Legazpi and Zamboanga cities have appealed for inclusion in the list of ECQ areas.