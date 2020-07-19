NBP inmate Jaybee Sebastian dies due to complications from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–New Bilibid Prison inmate Jaybee Sebastian has died reportedly due to complications from COVID-19.

The body of Sebastian, who had accused Senator Leila de Lima of being a protector of illegal drugs, was immediately cremated.

De Lima faces charges in connection with her alleged involvement in the Bilibid drug trade when she was justice secretary.

She has denied the allegations made by Sebastian, who she said was only pressured by authorities.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 65000 COVID-19 cases.

Authorities earlier expressed alarm over the spread of the virus in jail facilities, with some inmates asking the Supreme Court they be released due to their alleged vulnerability to the disease.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he has summoned Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag over the deaths due to COVID-19 among inmates.