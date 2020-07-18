COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 65304 after DOH reports 2357 cases today

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 65000 mark, now at 65304 cases, after the Department of Health reported 2357 cases today.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 41464 are active cases, of which 90 percent are mild cases, 9.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.4 percent severe, and 0.4 percent critical.

The newly-announced 2357 cases were from total tests done by 76 out of 84 labs.

Of the 2357, the DOH said the majority still came from Metro Manila, with 1824; Laguna with 105 cases; Cavite with 62 cases; Cebu with 49 cases; and Rizal with 39 cases.

Over 300, or 321 recoveries, were reported today, bringing the total to 22067.

Deaths reported today reached 113; the youngest was 10 years old, and oldest 89 years old, for a median of 62 years old.

Sixty-two of the newly-announced deaths were people aged 60 and above.

The total number of deaths has reached 1773.