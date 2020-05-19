MRT-3 eyeing completion of all rail replacement activities by September

Faster, more reliable trains expected with completion, DOTr says

(Eagle News) — The Metro Rail Transit 3 is eyeing the completion of all its rail replacement activities by September this year.

According to the MRT-3, once those activities are done ahead of its original February 2021 target date, train speeds will increase and “vibration-caused breakdowns reduced.

“Once all rail replacement activities are completed, the operating speed of MRT-3’s trains are expected to increase gradually, from the current 30 kph, to 40 kph by October, 50 kph by November, and 60 kph by December,” the MRT-3 said.

With the increased speed, the agency said there will be lower headway, or waiting time between trains, from the current 8.5 minutes down to 3.5 minutes.

“Buhos trabaho tayo sa paglatag ng mga bagong riles. Ang sabi po ng mga kontratista natin, we are on time sa paglatag ng bagong riles. In fact, noong huling pulong ko sa kanila, sinabi nilang pipilitin nilang tapusin sa buwan ng Setyembre, higit na maaga kaysa sa orihinal na scheduled completion nito sa February 2021. Tinututukan po natin ito upang lalong mapabilis, ng sa gayon ay mapakinabangan na ng ating mga kababayan,” Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said.

Since the resumption of rail replacement work was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) last April 6, working hours have been extended from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

At present, 36,540 linear meters out of 65,892 linear meters of rail have been replaced or 55.45%.

Of this, 5,616 linear meters were replaced during the ECQ in Metro Manila.

The installation of six pieces of LWRs from the GMA-Kamuning Station to the Araneta-Cubao Station (Southbound) was finished last April 15, while 14 LWRs were completely installed from the Araneta-Cubao Station to the Santolan-Annapolis Station (Southbound) last April 23.

Rail replacement work from the Santolan-Annapolis Station to the Ortigas Station started on May 2.

The MRT-3 said “comprehensive” rehab work under which includes a “general overhaul of all 72 Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) of the MRT-3, rehabilitation of power and overhead catenary systems (OCS), upgrade of the signalling system, communications and CCTV systems, repair of all MRT-3’s escalators and elevators, among other system repairs and improvements,” is also ongoing.

Once the MRT-3 resumes operations, the Department of Transportation earlier said it will not accommodate passengers at full capacity amid the threat of the COVID-19 virus.