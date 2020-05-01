DOTr: Rail transport ops to resume but in “limited capacity” once ECQ is lifted in M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–Rail transportation will resume but in a limited capacity once the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila is lifted, the Department of Transportation said on Friday, May 1.

In a statement, the DOTr said the Light Rail Transit 1 and 2, the Metro Rail Transit 3 and the Philippine National Railways shall observe the March 14, 2020 DOTr Guidelines on community quarantine and the additional health and safety measures “pursuant to Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Department of Health guidelines” once they resume operations, hopefully on May 16, when the ECQ in Metro Manila and other areas is expected to be lifted.

These measures include the ones on social distancing, which means trains shall not maximize its passenger capacity.

All passengers shall also observe at least a one-meter distance inside trains and stations.

Pursuant to DOH guidelines, the following passengers will also not be allowed to enter the station:

1) Passengers who are not wearing proper face mask

2) Passengers showing COVID-19 symptoms or with a registered body temperature of 37.8°C or higher

3) Senior citizens, passengers aged 0-20, and pregnant women. The DOTr said this was due to their susceptibility to COVID-19.

The agency added trains, stations and other facilities shall be disinfected and sanitized regularly.

“In addition, handwashing or disinfectant stations will be installed to adhere to sanitary measures set by DOH,” the DOTr said.

Earlier, the DOTr released its transportation guidelines for areas under a general community quarantine.