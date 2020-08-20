MMDA official: 24/7 food delivery services allowed by majority of LGUs in NCR

(Eagle News) — The majority of Metro Manila mayors have allowed 24/7 food delivery services under the general community quarantine, a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority official said on Thursday, Aug. 20.

“Ang atin pong mayors ng Metro Manila, majority of them, pinayagan na pong magbukas ang ating restaurants, fast-food chains ng 24 hours sa delivery….Karamihan po ng ating mga LGUs (local government units) sa Metro Manila naglabas na po sila ng mga EO (executive order) alllowing 24/7 restaurants na pwede ang delivery,” MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said in a televised Palace briefing.

Earlier,Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed Executive Order No. 35, Series of 2020, that allows the delivery services and takeout even with the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in place.

In allowing the food establishments to operate 24/7, the Manila government had cited the need for them to “survive” the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Garcia, even the partners of food establishments for food delivery services are allowed to operate.

The GCQ in Metro Manila started on Aug. 19, and is expected to end on Aug. 31.