Manila gov’t allows 24/7 food delivery, takeout services

(Eagle News)–Food establishments in Manila may operate even when curfew is in place to allow them to “survive the COVID19 pandemic.”

This is provided they shall cater only to authorized persons outside residences, based on Manila city ordinances and Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Executive Order No. 35 signed by Mayor Isko Moreno on Aug. 19 said.

The EO said apart from takeout services, food delivery services may operate while the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in place, for 24 hours.

All establishments shall operate at a maximum of 30 percent of their venue capacity, and shall strictly adhere to minimum public health standards at all times, the EO said.

Earlier, Palace spokesperson Harry Roque said Metro Manila local government units had agreed on the uniform curfew hours during GCQ, citing the need to enforce some restrictions even with the economy slowly opening up under the community quarantine classification.

The mayors had reportedly cited the spike in COVID-19 cases when Metro Manila was first classified as a GCQ area in July.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health said COVID-19 cases in the country reached 173,774.

Of the 4650 newly-announced cases, 3092 were from Metro Manila, 249 from Cavite, 194 from Laguna, 189 from Rizal, and 136 from Bulacan.