COVID-19 cases in PHL top 173,000 with additional 4,650 cases

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country surpassed the 173,000 mark on Wednesday, Aug. 19, after the Department of Health reported 4650 additional cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 173,774 total COVID-19 cases, 57498 were active cases.

Of these, 91.4 percent were mild, 6.5 percent asymptomatic, 0.9 percent severe, and 1.2 percent critical.

The 4650 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 97 out of 105 labs.

Of these, 3092 were from Metro Manila, 249 from Cavite, 194 from Laguna, 189 from Rizal, and 136 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 113,481, including the 716 reported today.

The number of deaths increased to 2795 after the DOH reported 111.

Metro Manila is now under a general community quarantine, where restrictions are further eased.

The Palace, however, has said Metro Manila mayors have called for stricter measures even with the GCQ imposed.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said many cities in Metro Manila have agreed on an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Gyms, which the government had allowed to be open in Metro Manila’s first GCQ, shall remain closed.

Only mass gatherings of up to ten people are also allowed, Roque said.