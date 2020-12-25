MIAA releases list of operational flights for Friday, December 25

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, December 25:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic travel is allowed, with the Department of Tourism eyeing shouldering half of the cost of swab tests for travelers.

Filipinos are allowed to go on outbound essential and non-essential travel.

On Tuesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte suspended the entry of flights from the United Kingdom to the Philippines following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 strain there.

The suspension is in effect from December 24 to 31, 2020.