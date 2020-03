(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational flights.

MIAA said the following commercial flights are operational as of March 27:

MIAA said, however, that some of these flights may be suspended, depending on the situation.

MIAA has said all flight operations will be concentrated in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

It said this was part of streamlining operations to reduce the risk of airport workers and personnel to COVID-19.