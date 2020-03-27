MIAA: Starting March 28, all flight ops to be concentrated in NAIA Terminal 1

(Eagle News)–Starting March 28, all flight operations will be concentrated in one terminal.

The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday, March 27, made the announcement of the concentration of its operations in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, noting the suspension of operations of many air carriers due to the coronavirus disease 2019.

According to MIAA, beginning 12:01 a.m. of March 28, the following airlines will be operating to and from Terminal 1:Gulf Air, Korean Airlines, Asiana Airlines, China Airlines, Hong Kong Air, Eva Air, Japan Airlines, Royal Brunei, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines.

“Oman Air and Jeju Air will cease operations beginning March 27 while Singapore Airlines has announced suspension of flights to and from Manila beginning March 29, 2020,” MIAA said.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines, MIAA said, has also announced a suspension of international flight operations starting March 26.

As of press time, these other local and foreign airlines have ceased international flight operations:Cebu Pacific, Air Asia, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Qantas Airways, Turkish Airlines, Emirates Airlines, KLM, Air China, Air New Guinea, China Eastern, China Southern, Ethiopian Airlines, Jet Star Asia, Kuwait Airlines, Malaysian Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Thai Airways, Tiger Airways and Xiamen Airlines, with landing and takeoff dramatically dropping from the 768 to 50 per day.

According to MIAA, the decision to streamline flight operations was made after consultation with the Airline Operators Council (AOC) and following instructions from Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to explore ways to minimize exposure of airport workers while ensuring continuous operations in NAIA.

Earlier, MIAA closed NAIA terminal 4, and the domestic wings of terminals 2, 3 and 4 after a ban on domestic air travel was issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.