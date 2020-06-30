MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 1

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Wednesday, July 1:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit.

International travel restrictions, however, remain in place.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier released its updated list of travel bans and restrictions in countries.