DFA releases updated list of travel bans, restrictions

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has released its updated list of travel bans and restrictions in countries around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DFA said the list contains updates from more than 10 countries across the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa:

According to the DFA, it is, however, “always best for the traveler to check ahead of travel dates with the airlines that will be used as well as with relevant Embassies or Consulates before departure or before booking a ticket.”

The Bureau of Immigration has said international travel restrictions remain in place, which means only specific people are allowed to leave the country– OFWs with work visas and contracts, returning resident, Philippine diplomat/ government official going to post or on official travel–and to return.