MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, December 23

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, December 23:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with domestic flights allowed but subject to the requirements set by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Department of Tourism has said it was eyeing shouldering half of the cost of swab tests for travelers to boost domestic tourism.

Filipinos are also allowed to go on international non-essential and essential travel.