DOT eyes subsidizing half of cost of RT-PCR tests for tourists to boost domestic travel

(Eagle News) — The Department of Tourism is looking to ink a deal with the Philippine General Hospital for RT-PCR tests priced at P1,800 for each tourist planning to travel domestic.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a television interview on Tuesday, Dec. 1, that the DOT was also eyeing subsidizing half of the cost of the test–with results coming out in 24 hours–to boost domestic tourism.

The government has already put a price cap on RT-PCR tests–P3,800 for public hospitals, and P4,500 to P5,000 for private hospitals and laboratories.

Domestic travel is allowed but subject to the travel requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Tourism secretary noted that most local government units require a negative RT-PCR test 24 to 48 hours prior to arrival.