MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Sept. 21

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, September 21:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippine government has imposed a travel ban on nine countries under its “red list.”

The ban, however, was supposed to lapse on Sept. 18.

It later announced the list had been updated to include four more countries.