Philippines imposes travel ban on nine countries under “red list”

Travel ban in effect from Sept. 12 to 18

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the imposition of a travel ban covering nine “red-list” countries.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said travelers from Azerbaijan, Guadeloupe, Guam, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Saint Lucia, and Switzerland within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines will be banned from entering the country effective noon of September 12, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. of September 18, 2021.

Those who will arrive from the nine countries and territories before noon of Sept. 12 will be allowed to enter the Philippines.

They, however, will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period.

The first 10 days will be at a quarantine facility; the last four days, on the other hand, will be under home quarantine supervised by their respective local government units.

They will also undergo RT-PCR testing on the seventh day of their quarantine.

Filipinos or foreign passengers who merely transited through the nine countries shall be allowed entry provided they stayed in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry by immigration authorities, the Palace said.

Returning Filipinos from government-initiated or non-government repatriation programs are exempted from the ban.