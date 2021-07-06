MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, July 6

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, July 6:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights on the day of their trip as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is still in effect until July 15.

The Bureau of Immigration has advised airlines not to board passengers from countries on the Philippines’ list of countries covered by the ban.