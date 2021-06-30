Immigration bureau to airlines: Don’t allow boarding of passengers from countries covered by extended travel ban

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration reminded airlines not to board passengers coming from India and the other countries covered by the travel ban extended until July 15.

According to the bureau chief Jaime Morente, airlines that allow the boarding of passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates will be referred to the aviation authorities for the imposition of appropriate sanctions.

“Foreigners arriving the said countries will be denied entry, and immediately sent back to their port of origin. On the other hand, Filipinos arriving from these countries as part of repatriation efforts by the government and non-government sectors will be allowed entry,” Morente said.

Carlos Capulong, bureau Port Operations Division chief, for his part, said that passengers who have been fully vaccinated from countries not covered by the travel ban shall undergo a 7-day facility-based quarantine, based on the recent resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

He said as such, they would need to present their 7-day booking, apart from their proof of vaccination to the bureau before clearance.

Those who have not been vaccinated will still undergo a 10-day facility-based quarantine.

“Except for balikbayans, tourist visa holders are still not allowed to enter the country,” Capulong added.