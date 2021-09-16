MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 16

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 16:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on India and nine other countries has been lifted.

The government, however, has imposed travel restrictions on countries on the Philippines’ red list.

The Bureau of Immigration has said travelers from countries on the Philippines’ green list don’t automatically qualify for entry into the country.