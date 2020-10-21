MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Oct. 22

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Oct. 22:

All flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Only passengers with confirmed flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled will be allowed entry into the airport premises, MIAA had said.

Domestic flights are allowed subject to the travel requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Although international non-essential outbound travel for Filipinos is allowed effective Oct. 21, arrival restrictions remain, the Bureau of Immigration has said.