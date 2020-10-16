Palace: Filipinos allowed to go on non-essential travel abroad starting Oct. 21

(Eagle News) –Filipinos who wish to go on non-essential travel abroad may do so starting Oct. 21.

This was according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who made the announcement in a statement on Friday, Oct. 16.

According to Roque, Filipino travelers are allowed to leave the country for non-essential trips subject to the submission of confirmed roundtrip tickets.

For those traveling on tourist visas, they should also have “adequate travel and health insurance.”

They should also execute an immigration declaration acknowledging the risks involved in traveling and a negative antigen (test) result taken within 24 hours before departure, subject to the Department of Health guidelines.

Earlier, the government announced Filipinos could go on “staycations” in general community quarantine areas.

Ilocos Norte also opened its doors to Luzon tourists, but limited visitors to 50 per day.

Visitors must also undergo a COVID-19 test not more than 72 hours before the travel period, and must register on the SafePass website should there be a need for contact tracing.

They should also coordinate with travel operators accredited by the Department of Tourism.