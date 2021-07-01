MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 1

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 1:

MIAA advised passengers to still coordinate with their airlines before proceeding to the airport as flight schedules may be subject to changes at any given time.

The Philippines extended its travel ban on India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates to July 15.

The Bureau of Immigration has directed airlines to refrain from boarding passengers from countries covered by the travel ban as they will not be allowed entry into the country.

The bureau has said tourists are also still not allowed into the Philippines.